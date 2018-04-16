HopCat planning Holland location for 2019

Posted 5:56 PM, April 16, 2018, by , Updated at 06:00PM, April 16, 2018

Courtesy image of downtown Holland development

HOLLAND, Mich. — HopCat is adding another West Michigan location, announcing plans on Monday for a new taproom in Holland.

The 6,200 square foot restaurant at 84 West 8th Street will be part of a downtown development that will also feature a movie theater, parking deck, apartments and other shops. HopCat’s parent company BarFly Ventures says the new restaurant is expected to open in early 2019, according to a Monday press release.

The Holland location will be its eighth in the state and 18th overall.

The original HopCat opened in Grand Rapids in 2008, and BarFly Ventures recently announced a second location for the city at Knapp’s Corner.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s