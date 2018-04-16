HopCat planning Holland location for 2019

HOLLAND, Mich. — HopCat is adding another West Michigan location, announcing plans on Monday for a new taproom in Holland.

The 6,200 square foot restaurant at 84 West 8th Street will be part of a downtown development that will also feature a movie theater, parking deck, apartments and other shops. HopCat’s parent company BarFly Ventures says the new restaurant is expected to open in early 2019, according to a Monday press release.

The Holland location will be its eighth in the state and 18th overall.

The original HopCat opened in Grand Rapids in 2008, and BarFly Ventures recently announced a second location for the city at Knapp’s Corner.