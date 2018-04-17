× Man charged with shooting, killing his brother in Walker

WALKER, Mich. — Police say a man is charged with murder in the Monday shooting of his brother at a Walker apartment complex.

Christian Burns, 23, of White Cloud, is accused of shooting his brother Nicholas Burns at the Orchards apartments on 4 Mile Road.

The 29-year-old was killed just before 3:00 a.m. Monday and Christian was taken into custody without incident, police said.

Christian Burns was arraigned Tuesday in 59th District Court on charges of open murder and felony firearms, Walker Police said in a release. He is being held on a $750,000 bond and is scheduled to be back in court May 1.