Morning Buzz for Tuesday, April 17

Here's what people are buzzing about for Tuesday, April 17:

1.)Usually April 15 is the deadline to file taxes but because it fell on a Sunday and Monday was the federal holiday of Emancipation Day, you were given two extra days. If you need a six month extension, you can file by going to http://www.irs.gov. If you don't do that, you could face fines

2.) Some places, from restaurants to retailers are celebrating the tax deadline with discounts and freebies. To see a full list, click here.

3.) It looks like Holland is one of the best places to start a new business according to www.wallethub.com The website credited a combination of things like business environment, access to resources, business costs, strong financing and investors along with employable workers and population growth. Kentwood made the list at number 35 for having the least expensive office space.

4.) Speaking of Holland, HopCat is making its way to downtown Holland with a new location on 8th Street. It's part of a development that will include a movie theater, stores, apartments and condos. It's set to open early next year.