× Man accused of peeping over stall at women’s bathroom at Meijer pleads guilty

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – The man accused of peeking over the stall doors in a women’s restroom at an area Meijer store has pleaded guilty to his crime.

Robert Bell, 56, of Kalamazoo, entered a plea this week to a felony charge of Surveilling An Unclothed Person, 2nd offense, according to Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker. A charge of being a fourth-offense habitual offender was dropped.

Bell was accused of peeking over the stall doors in the women’s restroom at the Rivertown Meijer store in Grandville in September 2017. The victim told FOX 17 at the time that she heard rustling in the stall next to hers and then looked up to see a man with a phone looking down at her. Silent Observer posted a surveillance image of the man to Facebook.

Bell was arrested in Kalamazoo in November after tips identified him and led police to his probation officer.

Becker tells FOX 17 that Bell has prior peeping convictions from Alabama and from more than 20 years ago in Kalamazoo.

Bell will be sentenced on May 24.