× Victim in Sunday AM shooting in Muskegon identified

MUSKEGON, Mich. – The victim’s in Sunday’s shooting in Muskegon have been identified.

Police say that Jordan Carey, 29, and Mariah Cantu, 25, were shot early Sunday morning at a home in the 300 block of Merrill Avenue. Carey died at the scene. Cantu was taken to the hospital and has been treated for her injuries and released.

The suspect in the shooting was a 27-year-old West Olive man who held police at bay later in the morning. He was later killed by Ottawa County law enforcement when he allegedly held a gun to his wife’s head in a standoff. The woman was not injured. His name has not yet been released.

Muskegon Police are still investigating the incident. Anyone with information should call police at 231-724-6750 or Silent Observer at 231-722-7463.