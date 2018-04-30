3 victims in Sunday’s fatal shooting in Holland identified

Posted 2:06 PM, April 30, 2018, by , Updated at 02:17PM, April 30, 2018

Westland Court, Holland

HOLLAND, Mich. – The victims in Sunday’s shooting where three people were killed have been identified.

The Ottawa County Sheriff says that Thomas Rattanovong, 51, Latthida Kommona, 34, and Phouthone “Loy” Kaiyarath, 43, died from apparent gunshot wounds Sunday afternoon at a home in the 13000 block of Westland Court.

Investigators say that they are investigating the case as a murder-suicide.  They say it appears as if Kaiyarath brought a gun to the home on Sunday.  Rattanovong and Kommona lived at the home.  Five others were at the home on Sunday and got out safely.

Investigators say that Kaiyarath and Kommona were separated and had a child together. Kaiyarath and Rattanovong were brother-in-laws.

Autopsies on all three people are scheduled for Tuesday.

We’ll have more from Holland on FOX 17 News starting at 4:00 p.m.

