GoFundMe set up for family of girl killed in Grand Rapids fire

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Family has identified the girl killed in a house fire Thursday night.

A family member has created a GoFundMe for Britany Thomas and family after a fire burned their home in the 200 block of Dale Street NE. Jazelle, a 2-year-old girl, died in the fire. Four other children between the ages of four months and six-years-old were able to escape with their mom, Britany Thomas.

The fund raising is for expenses for the family who lost everything, including clothes and diapers, as well as Jazelle’s funeral.

The fire was reported at about 7:29 p.m. at a home in the 200 block of Dale Street NE, west of Plainfield Avenue.

Grand Rapids Fire Chief John Lehman says the fire is believed to have started toward the rear of the building. The girl’s body was found in a rear first-floor bedroom, Lehman said.