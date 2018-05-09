Fifth Third Riverbank run for the kids

Posted 5:22 AM, May 9, 2018, by , Updated at 05:23AM, May 9, 2018

WYOMING, Mich. — If your kids have dreamed of running in the annual Fifth Third Riverbank Run, we have the perfect solution.

There is actually a Fifth Third Riverbank Run junior race being held just for the kids today at Wyoming High School for kids ages 5-12 that will begin at 5:30 p.m.

It is free to register for the event and participants can starting checking in at 4:30 p.m. Parents are welcome to run and walk with their children but do not need to register.

There will also be a free family area with inflatables, tattoos, face paintings.

Amway plans to give five different $500 grants to participating schools.

