New Cystic Fibrosis research clinic on pace to open on Medical Mile

HUDSONVILLE, Mich. — Grand Rapids’ booming Medical Mile will soon add another major research center to its growing arsenal of world-class medical institutions.

On Saturday night, at an event dubbed the “Camouflage Ball” in the Pinnacle Center in Hudsonville, it was announced that local nonprofit organization “Hunt for a Cure” is providing a $500,000 lead grant toward a future Cystic Fibrosis Research Center in downtown Grand Rapids.

It’ll be housed in the MSU Grand Rapids Research Center at 400 Monroe Ave N.W. That’s at the corner of Michigan Street, where major institutions like the Van Andel Institutes I & II, the GVSU Cook-DeVos Center for Health Sciences, the GRCC Calkins Science Center, the Lemmen-Holton Cancer Pavilion, the MSU Secchia Center/College of Human Medicine, the Ferris State College of Pharmacy, the Meijer Heart Center and Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital all have sprung up in the past two decades.

The $88.1 million MSU Grand Rapids Research Center opened just last fall at the former site of the Grand Rapids Press building. And sometime later this year, the Cystic Fibrosis Research Center will open its doors there. At least that’s the game plan, according to Pete Odland. He founded the local “Hunt for a Cure” in 2001. Odland tells FOX 17 the next step will be to launch an international search-and-interview process for the research team. He says they’ll soon begin interviewing people in order to find “some of the leading talent in the world” for the future clinic.

“I’m proud of not only our charity, but our community here in West Michigan when they get together. And of what they can achieve when they get behind something. It’s not just the organization, it’s the community and the supporters that make it happen. And we’re excited with the medical powerhouse that Grand Rapids is becoming, and to be part of creating a research center that will affect people with Cystic Fibrosis around the world.”

Cystic fibrosis is a genetic disorder that causes severe damage to the lungs, digestive system and other body organs, according to the Mayo Clinic.

In addition to the half-million-dollar contribution from Hunt for a Cure, Odland says donors and other sources have committed $3.1 million for the cystic-fibrosis clinic. It’s in partnership with Michigan State University and Spectrum Health.