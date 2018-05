WYOMING, Mich. — One person is dead following a shooting at the Marathon Gas Station near the intersection of 28th Street and Buchanan Avenue in Wyoming Monday morning.

The person was killed during an armed robbery situation, according to police.

Officers are still on scene working to piece together exactly what happened during this situation.

The name of the victim is being withheld at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the City of Wyoming Police Department.