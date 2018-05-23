Hearing postponed in alleged murder of 2-year-old girl

Posted 11:30 AM, May 23, 2018, by , Updated at 11:44AM, May 23, 2018

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — A hearing scheduled today for a man charged with murdering the young daughter of his girlfriend has been postponed.

Londyn Amir – from family

Rickey Whiteside is accused of killing Londyn Amir, 2, on April 29 at the Lazy T Motel on Plainfield in Grand Rapids

Township.  He was originally charged with just child abuse, but Amir died three days later, so Prosecutor Chris Becker issued a new murder charge.

A probable cause conference was scheduled today in the murder case. Both the prosecutor’s office and Whiteside’s attorney were asking for the hearing to be postponed, saying that investigators had just given both sides a thumb drive full of new evidence this morning.

Whiteside in court Wednesday

Whiteside is expected back in court on June 6th for the postponed probable cause conference.

