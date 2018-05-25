Police: Teen who made threat at Kenowa schools in custody

WALKER, Mich. – Walker Police say a 14-year-old Kenowa Hills student is in custody after allegedly making a threat that closed the school district Friday.

Police say the teen, who attends Kenowa Middle School, was involved in an altercation on a school bus on Thursday and made comments about going to school and “shoot it up.” The student left his home early Friday morning intending to go to school, but did not arrive. Police, school officials and the teen’s family searched for him Friday morning and eventually found him.

The student was taken into custody without any issues. He is currently at the Kent County Juvenile Detention Center awaiting potential charges from the Kent County Prosecutor. His identity was not released.

The district closed schools for the day because they were not sure of the student’s whereabouts.