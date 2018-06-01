Police: Man charged with lying about being shot with arrow

Posted 4:50 PM, June 1, 2018, by , Updated at 04:55PM, June 1, 2018

ALMENA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Police say a man has been charged after claiming he was shot in the neck with an arrow earlier this year.

Michael Downey was arraigned Friday on a charge of filing a false report of a felony in connection with the March incident in Van Buren County’s Almena Township.

At the time of the incident, police say Downey reported being in a wooded area when an unknown person shot him with the arrow.  He then reportedly drove to a nearby home, where a family contacted authorities for help.

Michigan State Police with the Paw Paw post said Friday that during their investigation Downey admitted that he lied about the incident.

Police did not elaborate on how he was injured in March, but said they are asking for reimbursement for the cost of the investigation.  His injuries in the incident were considered non-life threatening, officials said at the time.

