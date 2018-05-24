Suspects arraigned in gas station murder

WYOMING, Mich. -- The two suspects accused of killing a West Michigan mother were charged in court Thursday morning.
Willie Bryant Jr. and his cousin Gary Bryant are both facing felony murder charges and were arraigned in Wyoming district court Thursday in the shooting death of 49-year-old Shannon Rozanski-Schoen.
The mother of four was shot and killed during an armed robbery at the Marathon gas station at 28th Street and Buchanan in Wyoming Monday morning.
Court documents allege that Willie Bryant is seen on surveillance video demanding cash from employees at the gas station while pointing a handgun at them. Investigators say Gary Bryant was the getaway driver. Both are being charged as habitual offenders.
The judge denied bond for both men. Both men also entered pleas of 'not guilty.'
Willie Bryant was arraigned Tuesday on Attempted Murder charges in Grand Rapids for a shooting that occurred on Sunday that critically injured a woman and police believe Willie Bryant may have been connected to additional shootings in Grand Rapids last weekend.
