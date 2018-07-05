Holland woman bound over related to twin son’s death in Portage

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Barring any plea deals, a 22-year-old Holland woman is heading to trial in connection with the death of one her five-month-old twins, and injury of the other infant.

Kalamazoo County District Court tells FOX 17 that Jennifer Anne Mohler of Holland was bound over to Circuit Court on three charges:

Homicide felony murder – count 1

First-degree child abuse – counts 2 & 3

Mohler was arraigned (formally charged) last month. Her son, Logan Mohler, died February 13th. That was two weeks after the Portage Department of Public Safety responded to a home in the 10000 block of Woodland Drive on January 31 on a report of an infant having a seizure. But doctors later found suspicious injuries on Logan, and investigators later discovered that his twin brother had similar injuries. That child was then placed in protective services.

The medical examiner determined that Logan Mohler died from injuries to the head and neck, and it was determined to be a homicide.