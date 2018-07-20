× Battle Creek police say attempted abduction and assault not related

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — After further investigation into reports of attempted abductions on Tuesday and Thursday, Battle Creek Police do not believe the two cases are connected.

They also announced Friday afternoon that they don’t believe Thursday’s incident was an attempted abduction.

Police said Thursday’s report of a woman who was grabbed on the walking path at Riverside Park has been looked into and officers have reinterviewed the woman as well as several people who are on the park path regularly.

They said it appears that Thursday’s incident was not an attempted abduction. The woman did not feel the man she had the encounter with was trying to pull her into the woods. While she did have some type of interaction with him, she doesn’t feel it was an attempted abduction.

Police are still investigating the incident more as a possible assault at this time and are still asking anyone with information or who may have seen this occur to please call them.

The walker with the dog was described as a white man, around 60, walking a black Labrador retriever.

As far as Tuesday’s incident with the 15-year-old girl, police are still looking for the person driving a car in a picture released Thursday. The vehicle was seen driving east on East Minges Road toward Riverside Drive, then turned left (north) onto Minges Forest Lane. It was only on Minges Forest Lane for about 30 seconds, then came back to East Minges Road and turned left (east) and headed back toward Riverside Drive.

Anyone in the previously mentioned area is asked to check their surveillance cameras and if they have any footage of this vehicle to contact the Battle Creek Police Department.

