Parchment water distribution resumes – but at a new location

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Residents of the City of Parchment and Cooper Township with contaminated well water can now pick up cases of bottled water at Haven Reformed Church in Kalamazoo. And they’ll be able to pick up additional cases, now that the distributions will be only three days a week instead of Monday through Friday, according to the Kalamazoo County Health & Community Services Deparment.

Free bottled water had been distributed at Parchment High School, since shortly after high levels of contaminants (PFAS) were detected in Parchment’s municipal water supply in late July. But with the school year fast approaching, a new pickup location was needed. The water distribution ended at the high school on Thursday, and resumed Saturday at the church, 5350 N. Sprinkle Road.

The county Health Department says water will be distributed at the church every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday, from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. The Parchment Water Hotline [269-373-5346] also has changed its schedule. The hotline is now operational weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

A State of Emergency was issued by Lieutenant Governor Brian Calley in late July for Kalamazoo County. On Friday, the Michigan Department of Environmental Quality announced that testing for contaminated residential wells in Richland Township will be expanded.