Graphic mugshot released of Wyoming homicide suspect

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A new mugshot has been released of the man suspected of killing his girlfriend and then leading police on a chase in downtown Grand Rapids Thursday morning.

The photo is pictured below. We want to warn you the image is graphic and may be disturbing to some viewers.

Adam Kenneth Nolin, 33, was charged in the hospital Friday with two counts of assault with intent to murder, one count of fleeing and eluding and weapons charges. The newly released image shows a bloodied and battered Nolin. The injuries were likely sustained when he was struck by an officer’s cruiser on Northbound US-131 in Downtown Grand Rapids. Police say Nolin had been firing a gun towards officers at the time. He was later hospitalized in serious but stable condition.

Nolin is accused of killing Tia Randall, a mother of two, before the pursuit and capture.

Nolin had been dating Randall and investigators say he is a suspect in her death, but he has not been formally charged in the case. Police also haven’t released a motive in the case.

A vigil was held for Randall Saturday night at the Mr. Burger where she worked. A GoFundMe page has been set up to help her family with memorial costs.