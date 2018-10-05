ArtPrize 10 winners to be announced Friday evening

Posted 11:45 AM, October 5, 2018, by

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The winners of ArtPrize 10 are scheduled to be announced Friday evening in downtown Grand Rapids.

This year’s competition has featured work from more than 1,200 artists displayed at dozens of venues throughout Grand Rapids.  The winners will be announced in a ceremony starting at 7:30 p.m. in Rosa Parks Circle.

The winners from the juried and public vote finalists will share a combined $500,000 in prize money. Over 250,000 votes were cast by the public since ArtPrize kicked off in mid-September.

ArtPrize venues will be open until 6 p.m. Sunday.  After this year, ArtPrize will be held every other year.  

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s