× Grand Rapids dad allegedly fractures 21 bones in infant daughter

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Edgar Hall III is 39 years old, but his daughter was just days old when – investigators say – he began beating her. Repeatedly.

Grand Rapids Police confirm to FOX 17 that Hall is charged with first-degree child abuse, after doctors allegedly found the infant with 21 fractures, “from head to toe”. That was this past September, after the mother took her baby to a hospital for treatment of a suspicious facial injury.

It turns out, the infant’s injuries included breaks in her arms, right leg and shoulder blades, according to the GRPD. Court records show the father was booked on November 8th.

Hall, of Grand Rapids, was due in court Tuesday for a hearing in 61st District Court, but it was adjourned when he was transferred from the Kent County Correctional Facility to a hospital for unspecified medical reasons.

Hall is being held on a $100,000 bond.

Hall III is the third West Michigan man to be charged with harming a child this month.