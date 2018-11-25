GRPD investigates reports of shots fired on city’s near Northwest Side

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — For the third time in the past week, Grand Rapids Police are investigating a report of shots fired near a house.

This time, it happened on the city’s northwest side, on 7th Street near McReynolds Avenue. Police say no one was injured.

It happened around 10:30 p.m. Sunday.

A FOX 17 crew on the scene says police were looking for shell casings after the incident.

Police haven’t speculated yet whether there’s any connection between the three recent shootings, as they’re still investigating.

Last Wednesday night (November 21), a five-year-old girl and a 17-year-old boy were struck by bullets fired into a house on Quigley Boulevard SW, near Buchanan Avenue. At last report, the child was still hospitalized after undergoing surgery over the holiday weekend. The teenager was not seriously injured.

The following night, Thursday, Grand Rapids Police confirmed that someone in a passing vehicle fired shots at a house in the 2000 block of Towner Avenue SW. No one was injured in that shooting.