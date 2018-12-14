Funeral today for Wyoming school worker who passed away

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WYOMING, Mich. -- Family and friends will gather to say their final farewell to a mother and West Michigan public school worker who died last weekend.

Her service will be held Friday at the Lee Street Christian Reformed Church in Wyoming at 11 a.m.

The Godfrey-Lee School District will be closing for staff and students so they can attend her funeral and show their support.

Cashman died after she was walking her dog Saturday when authorities say they believe the dog ran off and fell into an icy pond. She followed it into the ice, and though the dog made it back home, she did not.

She was a mother of three.