Oakridge teacher resigns amid misconduct investigation

MUSKEGON, Mich. — An Oakridge High School teacher and coach who was under investigation for alleged inappropriate conduct has resigned.

In a release, Oakridge Public Schools said the person announced they would be resigning from all positions effective immediately.

The investigation started after allegations of inappropriate conduct was reported to Oakridge leaders on Dec. 14. Three days later, the Muskegon County Sheriff’s Office was notified of the allegations.

One of the allegations said the coach touched a student-athlete in a way that made the student feel uncomfortable. Prosecutors said the interaction was captured on multiple video monitors, which was reviewed by investigators.

On Dec. 21, the Muskegon County prosecutor announced charges wouldn’t be filed against the teacher and coach. Chief Assistant Timothy Maat said the witnesses and students were “honest and credible,” but they couldn’t rule out the touching was accidental.

The school continued to investigate several tips that the teacher and coach had made inappropriate comments to other students, but had yet to make a final determination.