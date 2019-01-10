× Parents of suspect charged in woman’s murder expected in court

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The parents charged with helping their son allegedly cover up a murder are expected in court Thursday.

James and Barbara Chance are expected in front of a Kent County judge where we hope to learn more about the evidence authorities have against them.

The Chance’s are charged with lying to police and accessory in the death of Ashley Young, who went missing out of Kalamazoo County last year.

Young`s mutilated body was found in Jared Chance’s Grand Rapids apartment back in December of last year. She had been missing for more than a week from Oshtemo Township.

Neighbors of chance led police to her body, but it took investigators so long to identify her, saying her body was dismembered.

Detectives later learned his parents helped him try and conceal young’s death, even finding a saw with human remains on it, believed to be used in the crime, in their Holland home.

Investigators also allege they helped their son bring pieces of her body to their home, in an attempt to cover up her death.

The perjury charges against James and Barbara chance mean they are both facing a life sentence.

As for Jared, he is expected in front of a judge Friday and faces life in prison if convicted in her murder, not including the charges for tampering with evidence.