Mutilation, murder suspect expected in court; parents ordered to trial in cover-up

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- A suspect accused of murdering and mutilating a woman and then trying to cover-up the crime is expected in court, just one day after his parents were ordered to stand trial, accused of helping him cover up the crime.

Jared Chance, 29, is accused of murdering missing Kalamazoo County woman Ashley Young, after she disappeared last year, last seen at a bar in Eastown.

Neighbors led police to pieces of her body in his Grand Rapids apartment in December of 2018 after noticing a strange smell, but it took investigators a long time to identify her since she was dismembered.

The investigation has turned into a family affair, as Jared's parents, James and Barbara Chance, are charged with lying to police in the case.

Thursday's preliminary hearing for James and Barbara revealed gruesome new evidence authorities have against them like surveillance video that shows them at Costco with Jared, purchasing items that appeared to look like a mop and a bucket.

A Grand Rapids police detective also testified that Young's purse was found in the dumpster behind a party store, where he was also seen on surveillance video purchasing ammonia believed to be used to cover up the crime.

Inside Chance's apartment on Franklin Street in Grand Rapids, finding numerous used medical gloves in the garbage and blood at the home. They also say they found a mop and sponge outside his apartment, which tested positive for human blood.

Detectives also found a saw with human blood on it at James and Barbara's home in Holland, who are charged with lying to police and accessory in Young's death.

We also heard from Conrad Chance, the brother of Jared, who testified in front of the court.

He says he remembered going with his parents to pick Jared up December 1 and remembers his brother acting 'disturbed'. He also testified that at one point he knew Young's dead body was in the car when they were driving between Holland and Grand Rapids.

The perjury charges against James and Barbara Chance mean they are both facing a life sentence if convicted. Investigators allege they helped their son bring pieces of her body to their home, in an attempt to cover up her death.

Jared is expected in front of a judge Friday and faces life in prison if convicted in her murder, not including the charges for tampering with evidence.