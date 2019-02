Two days of ice storms has cut the power for more than 105,000 Consumers Power customers, the vast majority of them in West Michigan counties. Kent County alone has more than 76,000 customers without electricity as of 10:30 a.m.

Kent County 76,661

Ottawa County 7,209

Muskegon County 10,565

Ionia County 8,144

Montcalm County 6,059

Newaygo County 337

Oceana County 154

The numbers are constantly changing, so check the Consumers Energy outage map for up to date figures.