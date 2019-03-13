Ziploc bag of meth found in closet of person of interest in Kzoo murder

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Police say they found a large quantity of drugs in the closet of a person of interest in a recent murder case.

In a complaint filed Tuesday in the United States District Court for the Western District of Michigan, police say they found 251.06 grams of crystal methamphetamine in the home of Anthony Ozomaro. Ozomaro has been named as a person of interest in the recent death of Nikkole Riojas. Friends of Riojas said Ozomara was her estranged boyfriend.

After identifying Ozomaro as a person of interest in Riojas’ death, police attempted to make contact with the 32-year-old. When a sergeant spotted his vehicle and attempted to make a traffic stop, Ozomaro took off before crashing his vehicle and running into an abandoned home in the 900 block of W. North Street. After a brief standoff, Ozomaro was taken into custody and charged with fleeing and eluding police.

He has not yet been charged with anything directly related to her murder.

Later in the day on March 8th, police got a preliminary search warrant to search Ozomaro’s house. Police located “a large, gallon-sized, clear Ziploc bag with methamphetamine in the northeast bedroom, on a shelf, along with several bullets of various different calibers and a digital scale,” according to the complaint filed Tuesday.

Investigators were back at the house on March 11th with an amended search warrant. They allegedly found packaging materials believed to be intended to package the crystal meth for distribution, as well as firearm ammunition.

Ozomaro has since been charged with possesion with intent to distribute controlled substances. He is expected back in court later this month.