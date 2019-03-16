Weather service: 4 tornadoes touched down in mid-Michigan

Posted 7:00 AM, March 16, 2019, by , Updated at 07:01AM, March 16, 2019

VERNON, Mich. (AP) Authorities say four tornadoes touched down in mid-Michigan during a fast-moving storm that swept across the state.

National Weather Service meteorologist Danny Costello says two tornadoes struck Thursday in Shiawassee County. Homes were reported damaged, while power was knocked out to thousands of utility customers.

Two tornadoes also touched down in nearby Genesee County.

No injuries have been reported.

The first tornado touched down about 6:45 p.m. Thursday near Corunna. The second touched down at 7:03 p.m. to the southeast around Vernon, about 21 miles (34 kilometers) southwest of Flint. Officials say the second tornado also touched down in nearby Durand about 7:05 p.m.

The tornadoes that hit Genesee County struck the Flushing area just after 7 p.m. and just before 7:30 p.m. near Genesee Township.

Lower Michigan also saw severe thunderstorm warnings, watches, flooding, high winds and hail as a late-winter storm system trekked across the Midwest.

