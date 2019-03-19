× Civil Rights Commission to hold hearing on GRPD incidents

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A state agency is planning to hold a hearing in Lansing next week to address incidents involving Grand Rapids police.

The Michigan Civil Rights Commission will hold a hearing March 28 to hear from people involved in the altercations and determine if it will take further action. A time and location for the hearing have yet to be determined, but it will be open to the public.

On Monday, Grand Rapids Interim Police Chief David Kiddle made a presentation to address two incidents where residents recorded police in confrontations with other residents.

One happened March 11 when an officer stopped two teens for walking in a street where a sidewalk was available. Police said the teens didn’t cooperate with the officer and that one of them reached behind their back, prompting the officer to pull out his firearm.

Kiddle said it was a “textbook example” of how officers are expected to conduct themselves.

Another incident happened March 17 where police say a driver didn’t cooperate with commands, leading to an officer striking the man repeatedly during the arrest. The officer was placed on paid administrative leave for escalating the situation “beyond what was necessary.”

Grand Rapids police have also faced criticism for their role in a former Marine being detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement following his arrest. A GRPD captain was placed on leave while the city investigates whether he was disciplined properly for using racially-charged language in an email to ICE.

An internal investigation cleared Capt. Curt VanderKooi of wrongdoing in the case, and said the email was addressed.