KENOSHA, Wis. — Police have found no evidence of foul play in the death of a Kalamazoo woman whose body was found in Lake Michigan in Wisconsin.

Amanda Hanover’s body was found Saturday after going missing March 18. On Tuesday, police said foul play wasn’t likely a factor in her death.

Police were searching for her after finding her vehicle and cell phone March 21 in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

Police said she had no known ties to the area.