Police: Remains found in northern Kent Co. was murdered man from Wyoming

Posted 2:38 PM, April 3, 2019, by , Updated at 03:11PM, April 3, 2019

WYOMING, Mich. – Wyoming police say that the remains found in northern Kent County last week was the skull of a man killed in Wyoming in 2014.

Police say the skull was from Charles Oppenneer, who was killed in Wyoming by Brady Oestrike in July 2014.   Brooke Slocum, 18, was also killed by Oestrike.

The skull was identified using dental records by Dr. Joseph Hefner, a forensic anthropologist and professor at Michigan State University. The Kent County Medical Examiner says that it appears that Oppenneer died from a gunshot wound to the head.

From left to right: Brooke Slocum, Brady Oestrike and Charlie Oppenneer

In 2014, Oppenneer and Slocum, who was pregnant at the time, met up with Oestrike at Gezon Park, after meeting on Craigslist. Investigators had said that the couple met with Oestrike in a “sex for cash” deal.

At the park, Oestrike killed Oppenneer and beheaded him.  Oppenneer’s body was found at the park, missing the head.  Oestrike took Slocum to his home where he held her captive for several days.

Police caught up with Oestrike on July 17, 2014. During a chase, Oestrike crashed his vehicle on the Burton Street overpass over US-131.  Surrounded by police, Oestrike killed himself. Slocum’s body was found in the trunk of the vehicle. She had been strangled.

The remains were found on March 24 by a neighbor near Six Mile Road and Kenowa Avenue. Investigators retrieved the remains on March 26.

FOX 17 is speaking with Wyoming investigators this afternoon and we’ll have more on FOX 17 News starting at 4:00 p.m.

 

