Alleged Ford gravesite vandal enters not guilty plea

Posted 9:37 PM, May 6, 2019, by , Updated at 09:40PM, May 6, 2019

A mug shot of Christian Johnson.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — One of the suspects accused of defacing the gravesite of President Gerald Ford and his wife has pleaded not guilty to misdemeanor charges.

Christian Johnson, 19, entered the plea Monday to charges of larceny and malicious destruction of property of tombs or memorials. The larceny charge carries a maximum penalty of 93 days in jail and a fine, and the malicious destruction charge has a maximum penalty of a one year in jail and a fine.

Johnson and another suspect are accused of defacing part of the gravesite in March. Police said the letter “E” from “committed” was taken off the wall, which cost the Gerald R. Ford Presidential Museum $400 to replace.

