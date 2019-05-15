Construction update on Studio Park in Grand Rapids

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- Progress is being made on one of Grand Rapids' newest developments. Nearly 30 different construction crews are working around the clock to get the Studio Park development ready.

“We’re really excited. Studio Park is at the heart of the new entertainment district just south of the Van Andel arena," said spokesperson Emily Loeks.

Loeks says there will be a total of 106 lofts in the project which will be at market rate and officials hope the project will bring more people downtown.

“We anticipate this being one of the most welcoming friendly sites in the city with accessible price points for everything," she said.

But what makes this development different from others, is the added features that are part of the project.

“Studio Park involves retail, residential, restaurants, a movie theater, a listening room, a public piazza with an outdoor screen, a "Canopy by Hilton" hotel, an office complex coming on, and people will also be happy to know there are 960 parking spaces of parking," Loeks said.

The first five retailers have already been announced and prospective residents can start pre-leasing now. There will also be a model on display starting next month for those of you interested in leasing.

“Our piazza has space for about 500 people to enjoy an outdoor screen movie event," Loeks said. "So I think there will be a number of places people can gather, connect, and it’s going be welcoming to everyone.”

Officials say construction should be finished as early as September with businesses planning to open by then.