Woman gets 15 years on federal child porn charges

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Portage woman was sentenced to 15 years in prison on child pornography charges.

Rachel Burrell, 30, was sentenced on a charge of sexual exploitation of a child for taking sexually pictures of an infant and then sending them to a man she had a relationship with. Investigators say she also “made the infant available” to the man, knowing he would sexually assault the child.

A victim impact statement from the child’s foster parents says the infant suffers from night terrors and other issues.

Authorities began investigating Burrell after confiscating the cellphone of a suspect in a child pornography ring, Matthew Toole. Authorities said Burrell and Toole were exchanging photos and videos showing abuse of an infant.

Toole was the first of several suspects who were arrested last year for allegedly conspiring to kidnap, sexually abuse and murder a child.