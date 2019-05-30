× Funeral arrangements set for boy killed in crash with cruiser

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Funeral arrangements have been set for a boy who was killed in a crash involving a Calhoun County deputy Tuesday night.

Norman Hood will be buried at Memorial Park Cemetery Monday after an 11 a.m. funeral service at the W.K. Kellogg Auditorium, located at 50 W VanBuren St. in Battle Creek.

A visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday at Farley Estes Dowdle Funeral Home & Cremation Care at 105 Capital Ave.

Norm died Tuesday after he was hit by a deputy while riding a motorized bike near the intersection of Michigan Avenue and Lenon Street in Battle Creek.

Calhoun County Sheriff Matt Saxton said the deputy was responding to a burglary report without its lights and sirens on when the crash happened. He also said the bike wasn’t legal to ride on public roadways.

Michigan State Police are investigating the crash.