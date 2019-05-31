Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Suspect in Memorial Day shooting arrested in Battle Creek

A mug shot of Randale Benjamin.

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Police have arrested a man who was wanted for his alleged role in a fatal shooting in Battle Creek.

Randale Benjamin, 33, was arrested Friday after police found him in a home on Weeks Avenue in Battle Creek. Police said Benjamin tried to run away when officers arrived at the home but was arrested shortly after.

He is facing open murder and weapons charges for his alleged role in the death of 42-year-old Brent King, who was shot on Memorial Day near the intersection of Capital and Poplar avenues.

Investigators said King got into an argument who was walking her dog, and then a man arrived and immediately started shooting.

Police were also searching for Brittany Nash and found her Thursday. She isn’t being charged with a crime at this point in the investigation.

