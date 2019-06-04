× Grand Rapids police officer to be discharged following March incident

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – A Grand Rapids police officer has been suspended without pay pending his discharge for an incident of excessive force in March.

Interim Chief of Police David Kiddle placed officer Drew Rau on leave effective immediately after the March 17 incident.

Rau was seen on video striking the legs of a driver after a traffic stop near California Street and National Avenue NW. He was also heard cursing at the man during the arrest. Body cameras worn by police were used during the incident and were reviewed by investigators.

The department says that the Internal Affairs investigation determined Rau committed several violations of department policy. Interim Chief Kiddle also asked for a Michigan State Police review for potential criminal charges against Rau, but the Kent County Prosecutor reviewed the case and declined to file charges.

