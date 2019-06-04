Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Grand Rapids police officer to be discharged following March incident

Posted 3:49 PM, June 4, 2019, by , Updated at 03:52PM, June 4, 2019

Screen image of National and California NW incident

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – A Grand Rapids police officer has been suspended without pay pending his discharge for an incident of excessive force in March.

Interim Chief of Police David Kiddle placed officer Drew Rau on leave effective immediately after the March 17 incident.

Rau was seen on video striking the legs of a driver after a traffic stop near California Street and National Avenue NW. He was also heard cursing at the man during the arrest.  Body cameras worn by police were used during the incident and were reviewed by investigators.

The department says that the Internal Affairs investigation determined Rau committed several violations of department policy.  Interim Chief Kiddle also asked for a Michigan State Police review for potential criminal charges against Rau, but the Kent County Prosecutor reviewed the case and declined to file charges.

We’ll have more on later editions of FOX 17 News.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.