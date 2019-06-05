× Man accepts plea deal in fatal drunken driving crash

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — A driver accused of being drunk when causing a deadly crash has accepted a plea deal.

Benjamin Gladding pleaded no contest Wednesday to operating a vehicle while intoxicated causing death.

Gladding was charged after causing a head-on crash in October that killed 26-year-old Brooke Feister. Authorities said she was going east on Lake Michigan Drive in Tallmadge Township when Gladding crossed the centerline and caused a head-on collision.

A sentencing hearing is scheduled for 1 p.m. July 22.