Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Man accepts plea deal in fatal drunken driving crash

Posted 4:26 PM, June 5, 2019, by , Updated at 04:27PM, June 5, 2019

The scene of a crash on Oct. 28, 2018 in Tallmadge Township, Mich.

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — A driver accused of being drunk when causing a deadly crash has accepted a plea deal.

Benjamin Gladding pleaded no contest Wednesday to operating a vehicle while intoxicated causing death.

Gladding was charged after causing a head-on crash in October that killed 26-year-old Brooke Feister. Authorities said she was going east on Lake Michigan Drive in Tallmadge Township when Gladding crossed the centerline and caused a head-on collision.

A sentencing hearing is scheduled for 1 p.m. July 22.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.