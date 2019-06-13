× Prosecutor: Fight led up to Muskegon murder

MUSKEGON, Mich. – Prosecutors say that a fight led to a murder earlier this week in Muskegon.

Shaune Ellcey, 39, was shot and killed Monday at a home near the intersection of Austin Street and E. Hollbroke Avenue. Michael Williams has been charged with the murder and Patrick Hotz has been charged with tampering with evidence in connection with the crime.

Chief Assistant Prosecutor Timothy Maat and Prosecutor Matt Roberts tell FOX 17 that Hotz and Ellcey were fighting at the home at about 3:45 a.m. when Williams shot Ellcey. Ellcey was winning the fight.

Williams faces life in prison if convicted. Hotz faces up to ten years in prison, but because of prior convictions, he could also be sentenced to up to life in prison if convicted.