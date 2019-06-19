Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Police checking whether Indiana dairy farm abuse was coerced

Posted 3:25 PM, June 19, 2019, by

(Photo courtesy of Animal Recovery Mission)

FAIR OAKS, Ind. (AP) — A prosecutor says investigators are looking into whether an animal rights group worker coerced employees at a large northwestern Indiana dairy farm into the abuse of young calves that was captured on undercover video.

Newton County Prosecutor Jeff Drinski says a witness has corroborated allegations from an abuse suspect that the Animal Recovery Mission employee encouraged the abuse at Fair Oaks Farms. Drinski says detectives will try to interview the group’s employee.

Animal Recovery Mission founder Richard Couto called the allegation “ridiculous and absurd.” He says none of the group’s video shows any encouragement of abuse.

The farm that’s a popular agritourism destination has faced public backlash over videos released by the group. It’s also been the flagship farm for Fairlife milk, which has been dropped by several grocery chains.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.