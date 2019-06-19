Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Teen’s appeal of murder conviction denied

Posted 7:56 PM, June 19, 2019, by

Alex Torrez - 12/8/17 at verdict

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A teen’s request to repeal a second-degree murder conviction has been denied by the Michigan Court of Appeals.

Alex Torrez was sentenced to 28-60 years in prison in January for the deaths of his cousin David Torrez and Calvin College student Tara Oskam. Torrez was the driver in a high-speed chase that ended in a crash in Kentwood.

His appeal claims he was convicted on insufficient evidence because prosecutors didn’t prove he intentionally tried to kill them.

However, judges ruled that prosecutors didn’t have to prove malice to convict Torrez of second-degree murder, only that his actions were in disregard of life-endangering circumstances.

The court of appeals says evidence shows both victims’ deaths were caused by the crash, Torrez was driving at an excessive speed and didn’t have a lawful reason for causing their deaths.

Evidence provided in court showed Torrez was driving over 100 mph and didn’t apply his brakes before the crash. Toxicologists also found THC, Valium and alcohol in his system.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.