Man convicted of killing his girlfriend in Wyoming in 2018

Posted 3:18 PM, June 20, 2019, by , Updated at 03:22PM, June 20, 2019

Adam Nolin appears in court on June 19, 2019 in Grand Rapids, Mich.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – A jury has found Adam Nolin guilty of killing his girlfriend.

Nolin was found guilty of Murder, 1st degree, in the killing of Tia Randall at her home on September 27, 2018. After killing Randall, Nolin led police on a chase that ended in a shootout on U.S. 131.

Nolin left his pickup truck and shot at police.  A Grand Rapids officer used his vehicle to hit Nolin, ending the standoff.

He will be sentenced at a later date, but will likely be sent to prison for the rest of his life.

