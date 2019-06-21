CENTREVILLE, Mich. — A man already sentenced to life in prison for a killing in Kalamazoo County has been sentenced for a second killing in St. Joseph County. Both happened on the same day.

Zachary Patten was jury-convicted on May 17th of charges of first-degree murder, felony murder, home invasion and felony firearm for the 2017 death of Shane Richardson. On Friday afternoon, a St. Joseph County judge sentenced Patten – who is 34 – for those charges.

The court says Patten was sentenced to:

*Count 1: Life without parole for counts 1 and 2 – [Homicide/Murder short form]

*Count 2: [Homicide Felony Murder]

*Count 3: 5 years to 20 years [Home Invasion-1st Degree ]

Count 4: 2 years and 2 years (he’s being given credit for 690 days already served in jail) [Weapons- Felony Firearm ]

[ *Counts 1, 2 and 3 run concurrently....they’re consecutive to count 4.]

Patten previously had been sentenced to life behind bars for gunning down 31-year-old Graciella Portillo-Esparza in July 2017. Police had said Patten got into an argument with Portillo-Esparza’s brother, and when the mother of four got between them Patten shot her.

Investigators say Patten then drove to St. Joseph County, where he killed his ex-wife’s husband, Shane Richardson, who was 29. That happened in Florence Township, near Constantine.

Patter later drove to Indiana and turned himself in.