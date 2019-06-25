SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH ISSUED
GRPD responds to report of shots possibly fired on Lynch Street S.W.

Posted 8:41 PM, June 25, 2019, by , Updated at 09:23PM, June 25, 2019

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Police are investigating a 9-1-1 call about shots possibly fired Tuesday night on the city’s southwest side.

The report came in sometime before 8 p.m. The location was said to be on Lynch Street, between Clyde Park and Century avenues, about five blocks north of Burton Street SW.

GRPD Sergeant Dan Adams told FOX 17 around 8:30 p.m.: “Officers are investigating right now. They don’t know if it was just the sounds of shots fired, or if shots were actually fired into a house. They’re looking for a possible victim, as well.”

A series of shootings that began late Saturday night and ended Sunday morning kept police busy. You can see specific locations via the GRPD crime-mapping tool.

A community forum was taking place Tuesday night at the Grand Rapids Public Schools Franklin Administration Building, where city leaders were soliciting public input and discussing possible ways to curb the violence.

