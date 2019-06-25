Neighbors & police in Grand Rapids discuss safety solutions after 7 shootings in 60 hours

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich-- Community members, elected officials and police gathered in Grand Rapids Tuesday night to discuss ways to make the community safer.

The meeting, which had already been scheduled through the SAFE Task Force for its Pitch and Highlight night, also featured an added community forum to discuss seven shootings within the city in just 60 hours.

Tuesday night, officials heard pitches to make the community safer. Ideas ranged from local youth leagues and nonprofits aimed at helping young people in Grand Rapids, and stopping violence before it starts.

Interim police chief, David Kiddle says he was encouraged by what he heard from neighbors on Tuesday.

“I think when you put impassioned people together, the community and the officers, you can make a difference,” said Chief Kiddle.

Those who attended the meeting say, they appreciated the chance to be heard.

Four grants were awarded to:

Urban Family Ministries - $2500

Nobel Neighborhood Association - $2500

Giant Steps - $5000

Life Quest Ministries - $10,000

During Tuesday's meeting, an 8th shooting was reported off Lynch Street SW. Police tell us two homes were hit by bullets, but nobody was hurt.

If you know anything about any of the shooting incidents, call Grand Rapids Police at 616-456-3400 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

You can also report and monitor crime incidents in the Grand Rapids area on their crime mapping site.