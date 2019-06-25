SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH ISSUED
Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Neighbors & police in Grand Rapids discuss safety solutions after 7 shootings in 60 hours

Posted 10:27 PM, June 25, 2019, by

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich-- Community members, elected officials and police gathered in Grand Rapids Tuesday night to discuss ways to make the community safer.

The meeting, which had already been scheduled through the SAFE Task Force for its Pitch and Highlight night, also featured an added community forum to discuss seven shootings within the city in just 60 hours.

Tuesday night, officials heard pitches to make the community safer.  Ideas ranged from local youth leagues and nonprofits aimed at helping young people in Grand Rapids, and stopping violence before it starts.

Interim police chief, David Kiddle says he was encouraged by what he heard from neighbors on Tuesday.

“I think when you put impassioned people together, the community and the officers, you can make a difference,” said Chief Kiddle.

Those who attended the meeting say, they appreciated the chance to be heard.

Four grants were awarded to:

Urban Family Ministries - $2500

Nobel Neighborhood Association - $2500

Giant Steps - $5000

Life Quest Ministries - $10,000

During Tuesday's meeting, an 8th shooting was reported off Lynch Street SW. Police tell us two homes were hit by bullets, but nobody was hurt.

If you know anything about any of the shooting incidents, call Grand Rapids Police at 616-456-3400 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

You can also report and monitor crime incidents in the Grand Rapids area on their crime mapping site.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.