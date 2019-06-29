× July 4 fireworks: When, where it’s legal to set off after changes

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Many local governments throughout West Michigan are working on creating ordinances in response to Michigan’s new laws regarding fireworks.

The recently passed law tightened up rules for the sale and use of consumer-grade fireworks, including an increase in fines for violations and giving more power to local governments.

Communities are able to reduce the number of days setting off fireworks is allowed and determine the hours they are allowed to be used.

GRAND RAPIDS

City commissioners changed the ordinance in June to get in compliance with state law.

The number of days they can be used was dropped from 30 to 11 or 12, depending on what day July 5 falls on each year.

Fines for violations were increased to $1,000 for each violation, a hike from the previous structure of $50 for the first offense, $100 for the second and $200 for every violation after.

SOUTH HAVEN

The City of South Haven changed its ordinance on fireworks at a June 17 city council meeting.

Fireworks can now only be set off from:

11 a.m. to 1 a.m. on Dec. 31

11 a.m. to 11:45 p.m. June 29 to July 4, and July 5 if it is a Friday or Saturday

11 a.m. to 11:45 p.m. on the Saturday or Sunday preceding Labor Day

Fines have increased to the maximum penalty of $1,000.

GRAND HAVEN

Grand Haven City Council unanimously approved changes to the city’s fireworks ordinance in February.

They can be set off:

Dec. 31 to 1 a.m. on New Year’s Day

Until 11:45 p.m. the Saturday and Sunday preceding Memorial Day

Until 11:45 p.m. from June 29 to June 4

Until 11:45 p.m. the Saturday and Saturday before Labor Day

Until 11:45 p.m. on July 5 if it is a Friday or Saturday

There is a $1,000 fine for violating the ordinance.

BATTLE CREEK

Battle Creek’s ordinance also limits the number of days fireworks can be used and changed the fine structure to $1,000 for each infraction.

Fireworks cannot be used in public areas unless a permit is received from Battle Creek.

The city allows fireworks from:

11 a.m. Dec. 31 to 1 a.m. Jan. 1

11 a.m. to 11:45 p.m. the Saturday and Sunday before Memorial Day

11 a.m. to 11:45 p.m. June 29 to July 4

11 a.m. to 11:45 p.m. July 5 if it is a Friday or Saturday

11 a.m. to 11:45 p.m. the Saturday and Sunday immediately preceding Labor Day

GRANDVILLE

Grandville City Council voted to limit days fireworks can be used and to change the fine for violating the ordinance in February.

The new limits for fireworks are:

11 a.m. Dec. 31 to 1 a.m. Jan. 1

11 a.m. to 11:45 p.m. the Saturday and Sunday before Memorial Day

11 a.m. to 11:45 p.m. June 29 to July 4

11 a.m. to 11:45 p.m. July 5 if it is a Friday or Saturday

11 a.m. to 11:45 p.m. the Saturday and Sunday immediately preceding Labor Day

The ordinance doesn’t allow fireworks to be used on any public, church or school property without permission.

KALAMAZOO

Kalamazoo leaders changed the city’s ordinance in May to line up with Michigan’s new laws.

Fireworks can be set off: