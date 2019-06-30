× Community fundraiser supports family after losing daughter to DIPG

SAUGATUCK, Mich. — Family, friends and coworkers came together this weekend to support a family who lost their daughter last week.

Seven-year-old Avery Betts died from diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, a rare form of brain cancer, last week.

This weekend, loved ones of the family helped raise money to support the Betts family with a car wash.

They say it’s the least they can do.

Avery’s dad, Mike Betts, is a captain with the Saugatuck Fire Department. Departments from all over Allegan and Ottawa counties came out to get a car wash and donate some money in the process.

There was a $10 minimum donation. Most people went way over.

One 11-year-old girl gave her $10 in allowance money to organizer Erin Wilkinson. Wilkinson admits that made her tear up.

Wilkinson decided to organize the event a few months back, to raise funds for DIPG trials and treatment for Avery.

“When we planned it, we hoped that she would be here. Her condition took a pretty quick turn,” Wilkinson said.

Avery died a week ago.

The entire Saugatuck community is coming together to support this family during their time of need.

If you’d like to make a donation, visit the Betts Strong website here.