Peter Meijer to run against Amash in Republican primary

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Another Republican announced Wednesday that they are challenging Rep. Justin Amash for his congressional seat.

Peter Meijer, a Grand Rapids native and grandson of Fred Meijer, is the fourth Republican who announced their intentions to run against Amash in the upcoming election.

In a video announcing his candidacy, Meijer says he is running for Congress because politicians “spend their time trashing each other online, coming up with excuses and pointing fingers.” He said citizens should expect more from their representatives.

Other Republicans running against Amash are first-term state Rep. Lynn Afendoulis, state Rep. Jim Lower and military veteran Tom Norton.

Amash hasn’t faced a primary challenge since 2014. He hasn’t said if he will run for re-election.

