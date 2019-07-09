Severe Weather Threat for Wednesday
Ford gravesite vandals receive punishment

Posted 6:24 PM, July 9, 2019, by , Updated at 06:25PM, July 9, 2019

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The two people who are accused of vandalizing President Gerald R. Ford’s gravesite have received their punishment.

Alexis Brinkert and Christian Johnson will take part in a diversion program that will require them to work with the Ford family and the Kent County Prosecutor’s Office to visit the Gerald R. Ford Presidential Museum and learn more about his life.

If Brinkert and Johnson meet the requirements, they won’t have a conviction on their records. Charges would be filed again if they fail.

Johnson and Brinkert were accused of defacing part of Ford’s gravesite in March, when the letter “E” from “committed” was taken off the wall.

