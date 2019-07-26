Beach Hazards Advisories in effect for Saturday

Former Blodgett X-ray tech accepts plea deal

Posted 5:01 PM, July 26, 2019, by

Francisco Muniz

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A former X-ray technician facing multiple criminal sexual conduct charges has accepted a plea deal.

Francisco Muniz pleaded guilty to third- and fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct last week. In exchange for his plea, two additional charges will be dropped.

Muniz was charged for three separate incidents from when he was a technician at Spectrum Health Blodgett Hospital. He was accused of groping multiple patients.

He is scheduled to be sentenced Aug. 14.

